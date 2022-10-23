Why Negen’s Neil Bahal swears by special situations strategy

Well, 2008 was not very kind to anyone. I, too, saw my portfolio go down by a huge margin of around 70%. But one important lesson from that period was that even if my portfolio went down, the period after that was good for me, especially in 2014. The lesson was that as long as you own decent companies, and do systematic investing, you’re going to be fine because India is a very good story. The 2008 crash was a big event because it took away my fear completely.