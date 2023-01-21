Why nomination is important for post office NSS accountholders — explained

To ensure timely claim settlement in account, the central government has issued fresh guidelines for the post offices. The Department of Post under Ministry of Communications has issued an order in regard to National Savings Scheme (NSS) directing post offices to ensure settlement of the deceased claim in one working day where nomination exists. This means, investors depositing in NSS account at post offices must ensure about the nomination so that their family members get the NSS claim settlement amount in quick time. In case of absence of the nominee in NSS account, the claim would be settled in seven working days.

