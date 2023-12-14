Why now is the best time to book your bank fixed deposits (FDs)— Explained
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged for the fifth time in a row at 6.5%. The US Federal Reserve also kept key interest rates steady and predicts three rate cuts next year. Interest rates on FDs are influenced by changes in the repo rate
Fixed Deposit (FD) is one of the most popular ways of investment in India. Apart from ensuring a guaranteed return and offering higher interest rates than savings accounts, FDs also offer income tax benefits. At present, some of the banks, apart from small finance banks are offering lucrative interest rates. DCB Bank is offering the highest FD interest rate of 8% to general customers. Well, personal finance experts believe that the regime of high bank FD interest rates, which kickstarted in May 2022 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised interest rates six times continuously, may not last for long.