Money
Why NPS should be part of your retirement portfolio
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam , Neil Borate 6 min read 22 Nov 2023, 12:09 AM IST
Summary
- Tax sops, periodic withdrawals are beneficial for National Pension Scheme subscribers.
Should it be mutual funds or the national pension scheme (NPS)? Most investors, particularly salaried individuals, are divided on their opinions. But, financial planners recommend the pension scheme because of the sheer tax advantage it enjoys over mutual funds. Now, with the flexibility to opt for periodic withdrawal of a lump sum at retirement, it bolsters their case even more.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less