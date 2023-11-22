Why NPS should be part of your retirement portfolio

Prior to SLW, subscribers of NPS could take out the 60% lump sum amount and put it in a debt or equity mutual fund and opt for systematic withdrawal. The disadvantage here is that capital gains tax has to be paid during such withdrawals, apart from the applicable entry and exit loads. Also, if at any point, MF unitholders want to change the scheme they have invested in, they will have to pay the applicable capital gains tax and exit loads. In NPS though, the fund manager could be chosen once or twice a year without any charges.