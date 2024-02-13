Why NRIs in UAE enjoy tax benefits on MF investments
Summary
- A tax treaty provides special benefits, but there are real-life challenges in implementation.
The going has always been good for non-resident Indians (NRIs), particularly those based out of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). For one, they do not have to pay any income tax in that country. Two, they can also take advantage of a double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA) signed between the UAE and India, and thus avoid capital gains taxes on investments made here, say financial experts.