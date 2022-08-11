Why NRI should consider investing in immovable property in India

The Indian real estate sector has remained a hot favourite of property investors, especially the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) . Regardless of where they live, the feeling of purchasing a property in India is truly remarkable for NRIs. NRIs can buy or own immovable property in India in compliance with the FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) regulations. According to market experts the most significant benefit for NRIs is that if they invest their funds in any immovable property in India, they are subject to almost no legal formalities. They only need to complete registration procedures in real estate.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}