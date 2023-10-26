Why NRIs should secure their lives with Indian insurance

Insurance is integral to financial planning, particularly because it helps mitigate losses. That’s the reason why financial experts always tout the benefits of both life and health insurance. But, are these policies merely for resident Indians or do non-resident Indians (NRIs) also need them? Many NRIs are unsure about this. UK-based Jaya Mishra (33) is one of them. She had an individual health insurance policy in India but discontinued it when she moved to the UK. She even pays a premium there to avail of UK’s National Health Service (NHS). “My husband and I visit India once or twice a year but we are not sure if we’ll ever come back and settle down here. If we do, we shall evaluate Indian insurance policies," says Mishra. The couple does not have a term life insurance policy either.