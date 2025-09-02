Why NRIs who are retiring in India need a different financial plan

Many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) desire to spend their retirement years in India. People sometimes forget that the economy here is significantly different from the one in the nations where they may have lived and worked for decades.

Moving a retirement plan from another country to India typically does not function. NRIs need to build a strategy that works for India because of factors like high inflation, changing tax rules, currency concerns, and unique investment opportunities.

The silent wealth killer India's inflation rate is consistently higher than that of many wealthy countries, averaging 6–7% annually. At first, this figure may not appear terrifying, but over time, it may have a very detrimental effect. A foreign retirement fund that looks substantial enough might not be able to buy as much once it gets to India, where costs are going up.

For instance, a corpus worth ₹1 crore today would lose value over the following twenty years and only be worth roughly ₹20 lakh in actual terms. Retirees who don't plan for inflation might run out of money sooner than they think.

Taxes: Harder than they used to be The tax position for NRIs has become a lot worse in the last several years. FATCA and FBAR in the US, and tougher laws about what corporations have to tell the government in India have made it difficult for them to meet the requirements.The Union Budget for 2025 made things even more complicated by boosting the tax collection at source (TCS) on money sent home.

There will also be one way to tax capital gains on mutual funds starting in April 2025.This makes it easier to group things, but it also implies that NRIs might incur surprise tax payments if they don't pay attention to the new TDS regulations for short- and long-term profits.

Strategy for investing To develop a good retirement plan for NRIs in India, you need to shift what you anticipate and put your money into different things.

Here are some crucial things to consider:

Corpus size: If you want to retire with a prudent withdrawal rate of 3.5% to 4% and add extra money for healthcare, relocating, and lifestyle expenditures, you could need 20% to 30% more than you thought you would.

Experts advise that to diversify your investments throughout the world, you should retain at least 20% to 40% of your wealth in foreign assets. However, you should keep most of it in India to cover future costs.

The National Pension System (NPS), NRE/FCNR savings, mutual funds, and annuity products may all help you secure your money from inflation, save on taxes, and get to it when you need it. Risk of currency NRIs have to cope with changes in currency all the time. When the rupee goes down, money saved in other nations loses value.When it suddenly goes up, it becomes less desirable to bring money back home.The best way to do this is to preserve a portion of your portfolio in safe foreign currencies and steadily add investments that are connected to India to match your future costs.

Property A lot of NRIs think of property in India as a place to retire; however, investments made early on frequently lose value over time. People who bought homes years ago may not need them anymore because of where they live or how they live.Buying closer to retirement might be easier since it can help you avoid concerns with upkeep, money, and location.

Planning for health care and the future Healthcare expenditures may make even the greatest plans go awry. Having complete health insurance that operates in India and other countries is crucial, as is having coverage for major illnesses. It's equally as crucial to plan your estate. All wills, powers of attorney, and succession documents should be written in a way that works in all places.

Why you should get professional help Even NRIs who know a lot about money might get help from professionals. The retirees who performed the best were the ones who went over their plans every year, made revisions for new tax legislation, rebalanced their portfolios over market cycles, and took into consideration how their family and lifestyle goals changed. You don't just prepare for retirement once; it's a process that changes over time.

Conclusion For NRIs who desire to relocate back to India, retirement planning is not about changing an already planned way of life overseas. It means starting with a new plan that takes into account India's inflation, taxes, currency changes, and unique investment prospects.

You can enjoy a pleasant and worry-free retirement if you employ a mix of local and global assets, conventional and new technologies, and legal and healthcare safeguards on top of your financial stability.