Stock market investors' trust will depend on whether companies are able to perform well and deliver returns, Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE said, crediting growing investor participation in Indian markets to the significant amount of trust built over time.
Investors expect companies to put their capital to productive use, grow their business, and generate returns, Chauhan said in his opening speech at the Mint Money festival in Mumbai on Saturday. “The relationship between companies and investors rests on trust and strong corporate governance is essential to sustaining it," Chauhan said.