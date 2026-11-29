Stock market investors' trust will depend on whether companies are able to perform well and deliver returns, Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE said, crediting growing investor participation in Indian markets to the significant amount of trust built over time.
Stock market investors' trust will depend on whether companies are able to perform well and deliver returns, Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE said, crediting growing investor participation in Indian markets to the significant amount of trust built over time.
Investors expect companies to put their capital to productive use, grow their business, and generate returns, Chauhan said in his opening speech at the Mint Money festival in Mumbai on Saturday. “The relationship between companies and investors rests on trust and strong corporate governance is essential to sustaining it," Chauhan said.
Investors expect companies to put their capital to productive use, grow their business, and generate returns, Chauhan said in his opening speech at the Mint Money festival in Mumbai on Saturday. “The relationship between companies and investors rests on trust and strong corporate governance is essential to sustaining it," Chauhan said.
Money, markets and capital
He compared the financial system to the human circulatory system, where blood carries nutrition to cells and removes waste. Similarly, the financial system moves resources from places where they are in excess to parts of society that need them. “Without blood, there is no life and without money or finance, there is no society,” he said.
Chauhan said money is also used to transact, save, lend and borrow. Referring to Debt: The First 5,000 Years, a book by anthropologist David Graeber, Chauhan said people are indebted from birth to death to their ancestors, parents and friends, through interconnected relationships. For societies to function, trust must be mutual and long-term, he said, adding the fundamentals of policy are built on trust.
While money has changed form from gold and commodities such as salt to coins and paper currency, the most fascinating thing about money is that it connects today with tomorrow, Chauhan said. “It's such a great leap of faith in the dark because nobody has seen tomorrow,” he said, adding that it is trust that makes such an arrangement possible.
“Money converts into everything -- services like getting your haircut, a car, and most of the times even love, but finally, it is about contract performance, and we need to understand that the concepts of today have evolved and societies have used them, trusted them, distrusted them and over a period.”
- Trust in businesses and institutions is essential to long-term market growth.
- Money is a bridge between today and tomorrow, built on trust that commitments will be honoured.
- India's capital markets have expanded significantly, reflecting growing investor participation and confidence.
- The financial system moves resources from places where there is a surplus to those where they are needed.
Chauhan also explained how the idea of capital evolved, from the use of resources such as people and livestock to generate more production and wealth.
He then traced the discussed concepts of capitalism, socialism and communism, and explained how India, despite adopting a socialist model after Independence, continued to have stock exchanges. Unlike the Soviet Union, which shut its exchanges, India had so many of them even as it remained a poor country with low per-capita income, he said.
Demographics and trust
Few economies with per-capita incomes similar to India's have developed a market of comparable size, Chauhan said, with the exception of China, because its government had intervened in the market by buying shares.
According to him, China grew at a rapid pace in the last 30 years, but its investors did not benefit significantly from it; in India, it was the other way round, as it built its market through investor participation and the development of its institutions.
Chauhan said India’s large young population gives it a demographic advantage, at a time when Europe and countries such as the US, Japan and China are ageing. Young people, he said, are more adaptable and willing to learn, particularly when it comes to technology. They also drive demand for education, goods and services.
“That is where India’s demographic advantage lies. We have better demographics, better technology and growing demand,” he said. India has grown at around 6.5% over the past 20-25 years, and sustaining this momentum could drive further expansion in both the economy and its capital markets. But this growth will also depend on continued investment, strong institutions and, above all, trust among investors, companies and the institutions that connect them.