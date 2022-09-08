Why opening multiple savings bank accounts is beneficial for you

“There is no fixed number of how many bank accounts you should have as it totally depends on YOUR FINANCIAL GOALS. I believe that having multiple bank accounts and positioning each bank account with your objectives can help you really acuminate in achieving your specific goals. Hence, it will be effective in giving greater clarity and seeing more wins than you’ve seen before. So, having more than just one account is definitely a smart move," said Saif Ahmad Khan, CEO at Luhaif Digitech