Why passwords are significant in bitcoin investing

Yes, you can move your bitcoin to a non-custodial wallet, which is also called a cold wallet or cold storage. These wallets tend to be hardware devices or even pieces of paper with QR codes. They are not connected to the internet, except when you are actively conducting a transaction in and out of them and hence cannot be hacked into. However, if your device or paper is stolen, then your private key can be stolen by a thief. Such a theft would have to be physical. You might also lose the paper/device. But as long as you remember the password, the public key can be retrieved, even if the paper or hardware storage is lost/destroyed.