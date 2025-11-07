Why paying only minimum due on your credit card can hurt your finances and credit score

When you receive your monthly credit card statement from the issuer, you will see a line called ‘Minimum Amount Due’ (MAD). This is the smallest payment required. While paying this small portion of your total bill offers certain benefits, it also carries significant risks or caveats.

Current and aspiring credit card holders must understand the minimum due's basic concept. It is essential to know how to effectively plan your credit card bill repayments around it.

What paying the minimum due can do Will keep your account in good standing: By paying the minimum due, you can avoid late payment fees. It will also help you maintain your credit score and keep your credit card account in good standing. Prevents default reporting: If you are facing a financial crunch, paying the minimum outstanding balance means your card will not be marked as defaulted by the bank. Provides short-term relief: Paying the minimum due can provide you with considerable breathing space. It can give you the time to plan your future expenses more effectively, allowing you to systematically repay the pending dues.

Why paying only the minimum due is risky Interest mounts rapidly: The remainder of your outstanding balance accrues high interest. This can often be as high as 30–40 % per annum, as you lose the interest‐free period.

The remainder of your outstanding balance accrues high interest. This can often be as high as 30–40 % per annum, as you lose the interest‐free period. Debt cycle risks: If you habitually pay only the minimum, your balance may take years to clear. Not only this, but interest and fees eat into your finances.

If you habitually pay only the minimum, your balance may take years to clear. Not only this, but interest and fees eat into your finances. Credit score impact: While minimum payments avoid default, carrying a large outstanding balance raises your credit‑utilisation ratio, which can hurt your credit score and future loan eligibility. Key takeaways for credit cardholders Aim to pay the full statement balance each month, wherever possible. This preserves the interest‑free period and avoids high interest. Use the minimum payment only as a last resort, not as a regular strategy. Monitor your credit utilisation ratio (ideally below ~30 % of your limit) to maintain healthy credit health. Recognise and clearly understand that paying only the minimum is more of a stopgap, not a financially sustainable plan.

In summary, while paying the minimum due protects you from late fees and keeps your account active, it should not become your default payment method. To avoid falling into the debt trap and preserve your credit health, the recommended practice for all credit‑card users in the nation is to clear the full outstanding amount whenever feasible.

