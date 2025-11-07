Why paying only minimum due on your credit card can hurt your finances and credit score

When you receive your monthly credit card statement from the issuer, you will see a line called ‘Minimum Amount Due’ (MAD). This is the smallest payment required. While paying this small portion of your total bill offers certain benefits, it also carries significant risks or caveats.
Current and aspiring credit card holders must understand the minimum due's basic concept. It is essential to know how to effectively plan your credit card bill repayments around it.
In summary, while paying the minimum due protects you from late fees and keeps your account active, it should not become your default payment method. To avoid falling into the debt trap and preserve your credit health, the recommended practice for all credit‑card users in the nation is to clear the full outstanding amount whenever feasible.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
