My friend is a professor of Economics in the country’s leading business school. He loves his job, yet choosing his profession was not easy. He studied science and mathematics in high school and prepared for the IIT exams, as did many of his classmates. Friends and family coerced him into studying engineering.
Do rules of thumb lead to burnt fingers?
SummaryWhile financial rules of thumb offer a convenient starting point for the undisciplined, they often collapse under the weight of unique life circumstances and market volatility.
My friend is a professor of Economics in the country’s leading business school. He loves his job, yet choosing his profession was not easy. He studied science and mathematics in high school and prepared for the IIT exams, as did many of his classmates. Friends and family coerced him into studying engineering.
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