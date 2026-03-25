Do rules of thumb lead to burnt fingers?

Good financial decisions are those that analyse one’s specific life situation, based on data and objectivity, and that steer clear of behavioural biases, gut instincts, or heuristics. For example, the 50-30-20 rule for apportioning income between needs, wants, and savings is too simplistic for someone who has just started working in a metro area, where the cost of living is higher than in her rural hometown. Hence, a large part of the salary in the early years of work may go towards basic necessities such as rent and living expenses, leaving little for wants or savings.