Why policyholders should check room rent limit while buying health insurance2 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Room rent limit in health insurance: Understanding a room rent limit is hence pivotal to avoid any last-minute financial stress on policyholders
Today health insurance is an essential aspect of financial planning. While most individuals primarily focus on the sum Insured or the premium they have to pay for the same, there are other important aspects that demand equal attention. The room rent limit, options of deductible, co-payment, or sub-limits are critical to look at. Before buying a health insurance policy, make sure that you understand how the room rent limit works as it may reduce your claim substantially.
