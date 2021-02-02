Why PPF, other small savings schemes' interest rates may not be cut

In recent years, the government has been relying more and more on small savings schemes like PPF (Public Provident Fund) and other post office deposits to bridge the fiscal deficit. And given the massive resource mobilization target from small savings schemes in Budget 2021 , economists say that it will be difficult for the government to cut small savings rates. Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified by the finance ministry on a quarterly basis.

For FY22, financing from small savings is pegged at a significant ₹3.9 lakh crore. According to Yes Securities, in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, the figures were ₹1.02 lakh crore, ₹1.2 lakh crore and ₹2.4 lakh crore respectively.

"The government continues to rely on small savings for financing its fiscal deficit, with the revised number at ₹4.80 lakh crore compared to ₹2.40 lakh crore in (budget estimates) FY21. However, as a percentage of fiscal deficit the revised estimate of small savings has reduced to 26% from 30% in BE FY21," SBI economists said in a report.

"For FY22 again financing from small savings is pegged at a significant ₹3.9 lakh crore or 26% of the fiscal deficit. This in turn underlines the importance of small savings collections for the government and bond market. For comparison, aggregate bank deposits have risen by ₹2.52 lakh crore in the last twelve months. This indicates that it will be difficult for the government to cut small savings rates so as continue attracting inflows and that would continue to impair monetary transmission," they added.

View Full Image Small Savings: Budget 2021 Estimates

Bekxy Kuriakose, Head- Fixed Income, Principal Asset Management, said: “The revised fiscal deficit estimate for FY21 is pegged at 9.5% higher than the 7.5 to 8.5% estimated by market participants. And this is in spite of a doubling of collections from small savings ( ₹4.8 lakh cr vs initial budget estimates of 2.4 lakh crore)."

For this January to March quarter, the government had kept the interest rates on small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, unchanged. Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) continues to carry an annual interest rate of 7.1% and 6.8% respectively.

The interest rate for the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been retained at 7.4%. The interest on the senior citizens' scheme is paid quarterly. The girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana will offer 7.6% rate during the fourth quarter of the current fiscal. The annual interest rate on Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) has been retained at 6.9%.

For the April-June quarter of last year, the government had cut interest rates on small savings schemes by up to 140 basis points and since then they have remained steady.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via