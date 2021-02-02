Why PPF, other small savings schemes' interest rates may not be cut

"For FY22 again financing from small savings is pegged at a significant ₹3.9 lakh crore or 26% of the fiscal deficit. This in turn underlines the importance of small savings collections for the government and bond market. For comparison, aggregate bank deposits have risen by ₹2.52 lakh crore in the last twelve months. This indicates that it will be difficult for the government to cut small savings rates so as continue attracting inflows and that would continue to impair monetary transmission," they added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}