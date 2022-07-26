Why PPFAS is unfazed by foreign investment limits5 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 12:24 AM IST
The intention is to retain some diversification. So, we have not sold a single foreign company share, says Raunak Onkar, co-fund manager, PPFAS
It has been running one of the most successful flexi cap funds, and its international stock exposure sets it apart from peers. But PPFAS Mutual Fund has been unable to deploy additional money in foreign stocks for the past several months. In an interview to Mint, Raunak Onkar, research head & co-fund manager of the firm,explains why the limit on foreign stock investing may not impact the fund’s returns. Edited excerpts: