Why PPFAS is unfazed by foreign investment limits

In the current market, interest rates hikes have been factored in. The inflation narrative has been toned down a bit now as most commodity prices except that of crude have come down across the globe. Some of the supply side issues are also easing. Now, the only worry is the demand destruction that will happen in some sectors. So, from a longer-term view, the consumer space remains a good place to invest in if you find something good at right valuations. You should consider them because they have a stable cash flow generation capacity, the businesses are simpler to understand and because of the brand franchises, they will retain some of their market share. Secondly, technology services, because India has been one of the largest beneficiaries of that. Technology services also has a tailwind linked to the US growth rate. So, you might find cyclical downtrend here and there, but if you have a long enough time horizon, you can ride out the volatility and the tailwind can also be captured.