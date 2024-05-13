Why RBI is pulling up banks for unfairly charging extra interest on loans
Summary
- In a directive dated 29 April, the central bank noted three unfair practices with respect to interest on loans that banks need to stop
Chennai-based Eswar Kumar was ecstatic when he finalized his first house purchase. Getting a home loan was also easy—he had a long-standing relationship with Canara Bank where he had his salary account. Kumar, a chartered accountant by profession, was promised by his bank relationship manager (RM) that his home loan of ₹70 lakh and home improvement loan of ₹8 lakh would be approved without any hassle. But there was one condition—Kumar should help the RM achieve his monthly target by agreeing to get the loan sanctioned a month in advance. “I will get the demand draft (DD) made in September, but the loan will be disbursed in October when you need the money," Kumar’s RM said. Kumar purchased the house in October 2023.