Why RBI is pulling up banks for unfairly charging extra interest on loans

Kumar’s grievance may indeed get addressed by the central bank, which has recently warned banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and other registered entities (REs) against resorting to “unfair practices" to extract extra interest on loans from borrowers. In a directive dated 29 April, the RBI mentioned three unfair practices with respect to interest on loans that banks need to stop—charging interest from the date of sanction in place of disbursal; in the case of disbursal or repayment of loans in a month, charging interest for the entire month rather than charging it only for the period for which the loan was outstanding; and collecting one or more instalments in advance but reckoning the full loan amount for charging interest. An advance EMI refers to paying one or more EMIs before the loan is disbursed so that the principal amount minus the processing fee and the advance EMIs amount is disbursed. An advance EMI only consists of principal and not interest. This helps reduce the principal on which the total interest is calculated.