Why ‘regular pay’ is better for life insurance premiums
Summary
- Short tenure payment for long-term insurance policies appears cheap but will cost you more
Policyholders are spoilt for choice when it comes to life insurance policies: First is the array of products on sale— they need to choose the policy that best suits them. And then there is the frequency of premium payment—monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly. In case of life insurance policies, there is an additional choice to be made—regular or limited pay.