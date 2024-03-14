Why ‘regular pay’ is better for life insurance premiums

If you were to calculate the total premium outgo in both options, this comes to ₹334,140 (the premium amount of ₹11,138 multiplied by the term of 30 years) in the regular mode and ₹233,500 ( ₹23,550 multiplied by 10 years) in the limited mode. Here, you find that the premium outgo in the limited option is 43% cheaper than that in the regular option. Sales executives of insurance companies will highlight this difference and most people thus tend to opt for the limited mode. However, here is the catch, and insurers will never tell you this. Understanding the concept of ‘time value of money’ is necessary to figure this out.