Why regulatory restraints are not enough to contain retail trading in F&O
Summary
- The number of individual traders in the derivative segment has surged from 710,000 in 2018-19 to 4.52 million in 2021-22 and 9.57 million in 2022-23
Financial derivatives play an essential role in the growth and expansion of the securities market by providing investors with cost-effective risk management tools, opportunities for investment diversification, and improving the markets’ overall informational and pricing efficiency. High liquidity, volatility and market capitalization of the underlying asset contribute positively to the success of derivative contracts.