Why regulatory restraints are not enough to contain retail trading in F&O

Cause for concern

In India, the critical factor contributing to the attractiveness of options is “the embedded leverage that allows traders to take large exposures with minimum upfront cash" (Reserve Bank of India’s Financial Stability Report, December 2023), resulting in the bulk of intraday cash players moving to index option products. The other factors contributing to this increase may be the democratization of market access and low-cost access to analytics, tools and information for retail investors and brokers. Constructive use of technological advancements supported by artificial intelligence has helped, to some extent, level the playing field for retail investors.