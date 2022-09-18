Why Renaissance’s Pankaj Murarka is a long-term, patient investor6 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 11:16 PM IST
- ‘We have five existing funds across our PMS and AIF and we are in the process of raising one more PMS fund’
Pankaj Murarka (46) has bucketed his life into four 20-year phases. In the last phase, he intends to hang up his hat as a full-time investment manager and become a wanderer to travel the world and visit unique places. Murarka is the founder and chief investment officer (CIO) of Renaissance Investment Managers Pvt Ltd, which manages assets of around ₹1,400 crore across the portfolio management services (PMS), alternative investment fund (AIF) and advisory services.