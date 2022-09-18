Why Renaissance’s Pankaj Murarka is a long-term, patient investor

On one level, his knowledge, wisdom and foresight were really incredible. On another, he was a person who could have both a short-term and a long-term view on the same stock or a business. And he could play both the strategies in the same stock without mixing the two. So, it’s like having multiple relationships with the same person without mixing the two. I think he had a gift of god, because I’ve not come across anyone else in my 25 years of career who can do both, and then being extremely successful at it. He also never allowed losses to impact or influence his enthusiasm, spirit and confidence.