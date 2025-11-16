Why retail investors should tread IPO market with extra caution
Jash Kriplani 8 min read 16 Nov 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Chasing quick gains in IPOs can backfire if investors don't do their due diligence to understand business risks and prospects
It's a galore of initial public offers, or IPOs, on Indian equity markets. The 90 IPOs so far in 2025 have cumulatively raised ₹1.51 trillion (up to 13 November 2025) marginally behind the ₹1.59 trillion vacuumed up by issuers in all of 2024, according to IPO tracker Prime Database.
