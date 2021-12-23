At its very elementary stage, the concept of financial planning is about ascertaining your expenses and sources of income. As we progress into financial planning, we get to prioritize our expenses and figure out how to optimize the most from our income against the expenses.

Many people think that this is only for the working or younger lot. It’s interesting to know that this is all the more pertinent and all the more important for the retired segment of investors.

Santosh Joseph, founder and managing partner, Germinate Investor Solutions LLP, said that when you are retired and manage your finances well, you not only have the margin of safety, but you can also do multiple things with your excess money.

“You can plan for those things that you never could do when you are working. Or you can plan for a holiday, for philanthropy or take up social causes, etc," said Joseph.

You can use the ladder model to manage your money if you have saved a considerable corpus at retirement. It means matching the investment’s maturity with the time-defined money requirement. Laddering is a concept of minimizing volatility as you approach near to your money requirement.

Suppose you have defined your money requirements after, say, one year, three years, six years, and so on. In that case, you will need to do a laddering of your investments with your financial goals. The benefit of doing this is that you don’t have to worry about market fluctuations when you need your money.

To do so, you need to put aside money in debt funds for initial years, hybrid for middle years and equity for the late years of retirement.

For instance, for long-time horizons like 10 years, you should allocate funds in equity. As you approach your timeline, gradually shift to debt or defined maturity instruments. The shift should be done periodically and not at the last moment—ideally, one to two years before the money requirement timeline.

Nishith Baldevdas, founder, Shree Financial and a Sebi-registered investment adviser, said that the most critical task for retirees comes in planning their cash flows. Retirees can do such planning by following the laddering approach.

“First ladder: Keep aside a corpus for a medical emergency. You can keep money in a savings bank account in such a scenario. Second ladder: Suppose you require a corpus for the first three years; you can keep that money in a savings bank account and sweep in fixed deposits or liquid mutual funds. Third ladder: Suppose you require a corpus between three and six years; you can keep money in fixed deposits, debt mutual funds and senior citizen schemes. Forth ladder: suppose you require a corpus between six and 10 years; you can keep money in hybrid funds like balanced advantage funds or dynamic asset allocation funds. Fifth ladder: Suppose you require corpus 10 years onwards; you can keep aside such money in index or equity mutual funds," said Baldevdas.

