Why retirees should consider laddering to plan their finances

“First ladder: Keep aside a corpus for a medical emergency. You can keep money in a savings bank account in such a scenario. Second ladder: Suppose you require a corpus for the first three years; you can keep that money in a savings bank account and sweep in fixed deposits or liquid mutual funds. Third ladder: Suppose you require a corpus between three and six years; you can keep money in fixed deposits, debt mutual funds and senior citizen schemes. Forth ladder: suppose you require a corpus between six and 10 years; you can keep money in hybrid funds like balanced advantage funds or dynamic asset allocation funds. Fifth ladder: Suppose you require corpus 10 years onwards; you can keep aside such money in index or equity mutual funds," said Baldevdas.