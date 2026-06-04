Why retirement planning today must account for longevity, inflation and income security

Retirement planning is undergoing a significant transformation. Earlier, the focus was largely on building a sizeable retirement corpus. Today, however, retirement planning has become more complex and requires a broader approach.

Rising life expectancy, changing family dynamics and structures, ever-rising inflation, healthcare costs and increasing education expenses have reshaped financial priorities. As a result, people are rethinking how they prepare for life after retirement.

The conversation is no longer limited to accumulating wealth. It is about ensuring financial independence, maintaining one's lifestyle and securing a steady income throughout retirement.

Vikas Gupta, Chief Product Officer at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, explains this: "Retirement planning needs a new lens because the challenge today extends beyond building a retirement corpus to ensuring financial independence throughout retirement. With increasing life expectancy and the gradual decline of traditional pension-backed income, individuals need to focus on how their savings will support them over what could be two to three decades after retirement. This is bringing greater attention to retirement income planning, with annuity solutions becoming increasingly relevant as they offer a predictable lifelong income stream and help retirees navigate longevity and income uncertainty with greater confidence."

A well-structured retirement plan can help individuals align their savings, investments and protection needs with long-term financial goals.

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It can also reduce uncertainty, support lifestyle aspirations and provide greater peace of mind during retirement.

5 things to focus on for meaningful retirement planning 1. Start early and harness compounding: The earlier you start your investment journey, the better it is, as compounding is maximized, allowing wealth to grow by leaps and bounds over the years.

2. Build a diversified investment portfolio: Given the level of volatility today, it is clear that putting all your funds on any one asset class is not a good idea. Hence, allocate investments across equity, debt, and other suitable asset classes, such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), United Linked Insurance Plan (ULIPs), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), and others, based on your risk appetite.

3. Plan for regular retirement income: The concept of assured pensions is fading. Plan for different avenues or investments that can provide you with a proper monthly income and predictable income streams through stock dividends, LIC policies or similar investments.

4. Maintain an adequate emergency fund: Life is unpredictable. It can pose serious challenges, such as job loss, unforeseen accidents and unplanned medical expenses. Given rising inflation, you should have an emergency fund to protect yourself and your family. A dedicated emergency corpus can help manage unforeseen expenses without disturbing long-term investments.

5. Prioritise Protection: One more area of focus while doing retirement planning is the significance of health insurance and term insurance, as health insurance provides health coverage and keeps your health-related expenses from eroding long-term savings, whereas a term insurance policy helps in the event of a serious, unforeseen event, protecting your family from financial problems even in your absence.

Retirement planning is most effective when you begin investing early, without delay, so that you can make the most of compounding.