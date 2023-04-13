Why salaried individuals should not delay selecting income tax regime

Recent instructions from CBDT has asked employers to consult employees about their preferred tax structure in order to calculate their total income and TDS. Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech said at the end of the month, employees should inform their employers of their preferred tax structure. If they don't, their employer may withhold TDS under the new income tax system, which might lead to a lower monthly salary for people who have investments that allowed them to claim significant deductions under the old system. Tax shall be withheld at source by the employer at the rates outlined in Section 115BAC paragraph 1(A).