Money
Why Samir Arora of Helios Capital is betting on travel and PSU stocks
Jash Kriplani 5 min read 14 Apr 2024, 02:57 PM IST
Summary
- The Helios Capital founder says he has high hopes of the Union Budget that will be presented after the elections.
Samir Arora, founder and fund manager of portfolio management service (PMS) firm Helios Capital Management has often favoured three big investment themes—financials, consumptions and information technology (IT). But now, he is slightly tweaking his bets on these sectors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less