Why Samir Arora of Helios Capital is betting on travel and PSU stocks

PSU play

While Arora has usually stuck to the growth style of investing, he recently also identified a couple of value ideas for his Indian fund. Growth investing is a strategy that allows investors to maximize their capital appreciation by investing in companies with high growth potential. The new value ideas favoured the inclusion of HPCL and BPCL to the fund’s portfolio. “So, the logic was that in 2022, there was a move towards value. So, we said let’s look for the easiest value stocks to buy. And the second is that we also didn’t have many PSUs. So, we thought it would be logical to look at that space. Also, the government had attempted to privatize BPCL in 2022, but that didn’t work out. We felt that they might try that again at some point in time," he says.