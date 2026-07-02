Why Schedule FA is about complete disclosures, not precise valuations

Most countries, withhold tax at source on dividends paid to non-residents. The US withholds 25% under the India-US tax treaty. This tax doesn't need to be paid again in full in India because, under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between India and the US, investors can claim a tax credit for the tax already withheld abroad against their Indian tax liability on the same income. "The credit is restricted to the lower of the tax paid abroad or the tax payable on that income in India. You can't claim a refund for the excess if the foreign tax rate is higher," Karundia said.