Why Sebi is taking closer look at bank-owned AMCs

DP Singh, deputy managing director and chief business officer, SBI MF, said, “Our commission structures are strictly as per Amfi guidelines. Moreover, we have to give an undertaking every month that brokerage paid to the parent company are not more than the brokerage paid to other distributors." On concentration of AUM coming from a single distributor who happens to be an associated bank, Singh said, “A bank offers a much wider reach across the country and a higher concentration of AUM means greater penetration of MFs. And this AUM is much more stable for the MF industry. As awareness levels for mutual funds increases, there will be a natural pull from bank customers. Though optically, it looks like concentration, money is much widespread and being mobilised from more than 90% pin codes."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}