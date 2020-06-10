Why SFBs are offering higher deposit rates than large commercial banks?

So how do SFBs continue to offer high interest rates and even hike their interest rates in this environment? According to Murali Vaidyanathan, president and country head, Equitas Small Finance Bank, their business model is different from that of large commercial banks, and at the core of it is the need to expand their customer base. “Offering a better value proposition during this time is critical for consumers as a whole, wherein, all savers and investors are looking for reliability and consistency as a way of life. So this opens a door for opportunities for all segments from senior citizens to salaried employees to professionals across to allocate their financial assets backed by attractive returns and safety," he said.