Why share of passives still remains small in India's mutual fund industry

But the tide seems to be changing with the launch of fund houses that focus on passive funds. According to Vishal Jain, chief executive of Zerodha Mutual Fund, points out that investor behaviour has shifted in step with the products on offer. He identified three phases. The first was simple substitution: investors swapping individual stocks or expensive active funds for large-cap, diversified passive funds (ETFs/Index Funds). The second came as gold passive, target-maturity bond passive and products linked to international indices became accessible, and investors began “thinking about them as an efficient way to access multiple asset classes.” The result, Jain said, is that today’s retail investor is asking a different question entirely: not “which equity fund should I buy?” but “how do I allocate across domestic equity, international equity, debt and gold?”