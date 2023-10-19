Why should investors start with mutual funds before stocks? MintGenie explains
11 min read 19 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Join usAbeer Ray
Before dabbling into the stock market directly, gaining market experience through mutual fund investments keeps investors in good stead while shielding them from sudden and unwarranted risk.
There is no dearth of people looking to earn money from the stock market. The Indian stock market is open to both novices and veterans who display their skills in selecting stocks and investing in them. Statistics shared by Motilal Oswal Financial Services in January 2023 reveal how the number of demat accounts went up by 34 per cent by December 2022, a stark increase compared to the number of accounts opened by stock market investors in the previous year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message