Why should you consider annuity products amid falling interest rates? Here are key reasons
Investing in annuity products amidst falling interest rates in India guarantees a stable income for life. These products offer fixed interest rates, aiding retirees in financial planning and lifestyle maintenance. Annuities can also serve as legacy planning tools for future financial security.
The India Outlook report by Crisil projects the Indian economy to become the world’s third largest economy by 2031 marking its entry into the upper middle-income club of countries.