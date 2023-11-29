Why should you consider investing in gold through ETFs? MintGenie explains
Allocating 10-20 per cent of an investment portfolio to gold is recommended. Gold investments play a role in diversifying a portfolio, acting as a safeguard against inflation, currency risk, and market volatility.
Those seeking to diversify their investment portfolio might contemplate allocating funds to gold. Gold has been a favoured investment for its ability to safeguard wealth and provide stability during periods of economic uncertainty.
