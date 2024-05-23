Why should you consider maternity insurance before starting a family? Here are 5 key reasons
Maternity insurance is becoming essential for families, covering costs from pregnancy to postnatal care. This investment ensures financial security for families amidst rising healthcare costs.
The increasing expenses associated with childbirth in India are fueling a greater interest in health insurance policies that include maternity coverage. It is essential to explore the real-life challenges of starting a family, emphasising the necessity for thorough preparation. Maternity insurance emerges as a cornerstone in this readiness, offering essential support for the well-being and financial stability of both mothers-to-be and their babies.