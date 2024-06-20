Why should you consider silver ETFs over other options? 3 experts weigh in
Silver exchange traded funds (ETFs) have emerged as one of the best performers so far in 2024 gaining by an impressive 19.7% so far in the year. They have gained nearly 21% in the last three months, which is also one of the best among widely traded asset classes.