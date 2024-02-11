Why should you include debt instruments in your portfolios? Here are 5 key reasons
Understanding and leveraging debt instruments like bonds is essential for Indian investors, offering stability, risk management, safety, regular income, and inflation protection.
Navigating the Indian financial landscape can be akin to a thrilling yet complex journey. Amid the buzz around stocks and real estate, there lies a less talked about, yet crucial, investment avenue: debt instruments. For the discerning Indian investor, understanding and leveraging these instruments can be a game-changer. Let's delve into why incorporating debt instruments like bonds into your investment strategy is not just wise, but essential.