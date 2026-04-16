Why SIPs should remain core to your personal finance strategy in 2026: 5 reasons investors are staying invested

In 2026, even as global and domestic markets, i.e., the Nifty 50 benchmark index, continue to swing under the weight of geopolitical tensions such as the US–Iran war and the Russia–Ukraine war, and uncertainty around key trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz, one investment habit has quietly stood firm across the country. The habit of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).

While short-term volatility has shaken domestic sentiment and foreign investors have pulled money out, retail SIP investors have shown remarkable consistency, choosing discipline and devotion in investing over panic reaction. This steady participation highlights a growing shift in mindset: investing is no longer about timing the market, or emotion-based calls, but about staying invested through every cycle to build long-term wealth.

Furthermore, this consistency highlights the strength of rupee-cost averaging, where investors buy more units in downturns and fewer in rallies, reducing market timing risk, lowering average costs, and supporting long-term wealth creation even in uncertain conditions.

Mutual fund SIPs have remained a preferred choice even in volatile markets SIPs have remained the preferred investment choice in the country, even during volatile and weak economic periods. This can be traced in the growth in mutual fund houses' AUM and the month-on-month inflow data.

For example, according to recent AMFI data, SIP inflows in March 2026 hit a new record of ₹32,087 crore, up from ₹29,845 crore in February. Furthermore, equity mutual fund inflows rose 56% month-on-month to ₹40,450 crore despite volatility, geopolitical tensions and two simultaneous wars going on, one between Russia and Ukraine and the other in the Middle East.

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These numbers clearly reflect investor confidence, faith in the system, and participation in the nation’s growth story. Keeping these factors in mind, here is the detailed table of equity mutual fund inflows in March 2026.

Equity Mutual Funds' inflows in March 2026

Category Net inflow (in ₹ crore) Multi cap funds 2,981.55 Large Cap Fund 2,997.84 Large & Mid Cap Fund 5,307.25 Mid Cap Fund 6,063.53 Small Cap Fund 6,263.56 Dividend Yield Fund -59.21 Value Fund/Contra Fund 2,155.55 Focused Fund 2,424.59 Sectoral/Thematic Funds 2,698.82 ELSS -437.34 Flexi Cap Fund 10,054.12 Total 40,450.26

Note: The data shared above is as of April 2026 and is sourced from the official website of AMFI.

Expert Views: Monika Halan highlights the importance of patience for investing In an exclusive conversation with Mint, financial educator Monika Halan added to these developments, emphasising that a disciplined investing approach is fundamental, saying, “Markets move in cycles, but your emotions shouldn’t. SIPs help investors stay disciplined and benefit from long-term compounding without reacting to short-term noise. But discipline needs a foundation, an emergency fund, and life and health insurance.”

Thus, highlighting the significance of proper investment in health, emergency funds, and finances for an individual's holistic development. She further added, “To build stronger financial habits and to stay consistent, you can also tune in to Unlock Your Financial Goals on Spotify”

Her work and investor education series can be explored through Spotify’s playlist, which focuses on helping listeners build consistent, long-term financial habits and awareness. The basic concept of effective wealth creation she discusses is to acknowledge and harness compounding by making fundamentally sound investments and holding them in your portfolio with patience.

How have long-term investors gained over the years? Compounding simply means reinvesting gains to earn further returns. A straightforward example of compounding can be seen in SBI Mutual Fund’s SBI Small Cap Fund, which has delivered returns of 17.62% (Regular) and 21.47% (Direct) since inception, according to its official website.

This showcases how long-term compounding in small-cap equities can significantly grow wealth. With time, such investments can also beat debt funds, fixed deposits and other asset classes. Keeping these factors and expert suggestions in mind, here are five reasons why mutual fund SIPs should remain a core part of your personal finances and investment strategy in 2026.

5 reasons why mutual fund SIPs should remain a core part of your personal finance strategy SIP investments are consistent, so investors do not need to worry about market timing. Over time, these investments can also outperform traditional asset classes such as fixed deposits, ULIPs, and bonds, subject to market conditions. There are immense benefits to rupee-cost averaging: you automatically buy more units when prices are low and fewer when prices are high, which lowers your average cost. This kind of investment strategy fosters discipline and composure. It ensures that emotion-based random decisions are eliminated. Further, with mutual funds, investors are taxed on long-term capital gains (LTCG) at 12.5% only when they sell their holdings, and only up to the first ₹ 1.25 lakh. When you stay invested for long periods, it helps compound and create long-term wealth. As the AUM of the mutual fund you have invested in continues to grow over the years. Even when markets are uncertain or affected by global events, SIPs keep your investment habit going steadily. This also facilitates long-term investment planning for oneself and one's family. It also fosters the establishment of sensible investment strategies. Given these factors holistically, mutual fund SIPs should remain a core part of your investment and personal finance strategy in 2026. Still, before you decide to invest in any given asset class or mutual fund, it is prudent to have a clear discussion with a certified financial advisor, so that your investments are backed by rational thinking and professional guidance.