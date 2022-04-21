Why Smallcase CEO bets on smart beta, dividend portfolios

Under the alternate asset class category, the head of Smallcase has exposure to some private equity and crypto assets. Kamath, however, doesn’t keep a track on the returns delivered by alternate holdings, as he wants to stay invested in these assets for at least a decade. “The idea was to understand how these asset classes work, and to take some very minimal exposure. I’m sure there’s been some appreciation, but it’s something that I’m very comfortable losing or going to zero as well," he argues.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}