Why smart credit card use matters more than you think: Tips to raise your score through better spending habits

Credit cards are financial tools issued by banks and other financial institutions which allow users to borrow funds to make purchases. This borrowed sum is later repaid, either in full or with potential interest if not settled in full.

These features highlight the significance of credit cards. Still, it is crucial to remember that the misuse of these credit tools can lead to debt accumulation, legal issues, psychological distress, and ultimately affect one's overall financial well-being. This makes it essential to adopt good habits to enhance one's creditworthiness and responsible credit card usage.

Sarika Shetty, Co-founder and CEO, RentenPe, says, “Managing credit cards efficiently requires certain habits to be built for long-term creditworthiness. Thus, one should always pay credit bills on time, track routine expenses, and maintain a low credit utilisation rate, highlighting responsible financial behaviour. Additionally, to retain a healthy credit profile, minimise expensive credit habits and limit cash withdrawals at higher interest rates.”

Keeping the above factors in mind, let us briefly discuss these concepts.

How can you build healthy credit habits? To develop healthy credit habits, planning your credit card expenses carefully in advance and ensuring they are repaid on time is essential. To achieve this, one should follow the given steps:

Always repay outstanding balances in full before the due date to avoid penalties and interest charges. Ensure you maintain a credit utilisation ratio below 30% to demonstrate prudent borrowing behaviour. Avoid frequent cash withdrawals on credit cards, as these withdrawals often incur high interest costs and transaction fees. Write down and track monthly expenses to stay aware of spending trends and budget limits. Avoid using credit cards to meet lavish expenses; instead, use these credit tools only to cover essential costs. How can smart spending foster better financial outcomes?

It is critical to remember that smart spending on credit cards does not mean avoiding them altogether, but instead optimising them effectively to achieve your financial goals and spending objectives in a seamless way. To accomplish this, you should:

Leverage rewards and cashback offers according to your spending patterns. Use the autopay feature to ensure on-time repayments of credit card bills. Check your credit reports periodically to detect mistakes or inaccuracies.

By building healthy credit habits and practising smart spending, users can make the most of their credit cards while enhancing their financial stability. However, it’s equally vital to be aware of the risks that come with easy credit access.

What are risks of credit card usage? Several inherent risks are associated with credit card usage. Users must keep these in mind before availing themselves of new credit cards. Some of these risks are discussed below:

High interest rates. Late payment fees and hidden charges. Overspending temptation, especially during the festive season. Possibility of debt accumulation. Missing credit card payments can damage credit scores. Therefore, to use your credit cards properly, it is essential to understand these risks and follow the advice of professionals. This way, you can ensure a pleasant credit card usage experience.

