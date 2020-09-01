Why Smart customers dodge the investment-cum-insurance policy trap

Why do we continue to buy them? Because they are hard sold. Sellers lie, cheat and do what it takes to shove them down the throats of customers. Why would they do that? Follow the money and you see that the first-year commission on selling such a policy is up to 42%, but from the second year, the commission drops to up to 7.5%. The incentive is to hit and run. Once you have been hit, you are trapped. If you stop paying premiums anytime before almost the end of the policy term, you don’t get a large chunk of your invested money back. If you pay the first premium and don’t pay the second, you get nothing back. If you pay two premiums and don’t pay the third, you can lose 70% of your investment. If you pay five years of premium and don’t pay the sixth, you can lose half your money. See the graph to understand what you get if you lapse or surrender the policy after the first premium.