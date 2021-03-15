Why smokers pay high premium for term insurance

Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, Co-Founder, Turtlemint said that the term insurance policy covers the risk of untimely death. The premium of the policy is, therefore, governed by the insured’s mortality risk, i.e. the risk of death. Now, if the mortality risk is high, the premium would be high and vice-versa. “Smoking is a health hazard that increases the risk of ailments. This, in turn, increases the mortality risk for smokers. Thus, smokers are charged a higher premium because they have a higher mortality risk compared to non-smokers. While the premiums are higher for smokers, non-smokers can enjoy a premium discount. Even if you smoke occasionally, you will be considered a “smoker" in the insurance parlance and you would have to pay a higher premium," said Mahyavanshi.